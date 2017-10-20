England women v France women: Fran Kirby out for boss Mo Marley's first game

Forward Fran Kirby has won 24 caps for England

France women v England women (international friendly) Date: 20 October Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button and online from 19:50 BST

England women will be without Fran Kirby when they play France in interim boss Mo Marley's first game in charge.

Chelsea player Kirby has not travelled with the team to Valenciennes after picking up a knee injury on Thursday.

Marley has not changed the 24-player squad from the one that beat Russia 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier in September.

Marley replaced Mark Sampson, who was sacked after evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

She will oversee Friday's friendly against France, a side England defeated in the last eight of the Women's Euros this summer, followed by World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan in November.

"The team won 6-0 against Russia and I didn't think I needed to change the squad," Marley told BBC Sport.

"It would be unfair for me to change it if I haven't given everyone a fair assessment."

'Difficult for everybody'

The game has been overshadowed by striker Eniola Aluko's dispute with the Football Association over racial discrimination.

On Wednesday, the FA apologised for comments made to Aluko by former England women's manager Sampson.

"It's been really difficult for everybody," interim head coach Marley said.

"When you work with people, and people are part of the team for such a long time, you build up personal relationships.

"It's quite easy for me to come in and explain that with changed management there are so many different emotions, and it's for me to help manage that, understand where people are at - but also help them focus on the new beginnings which is Friday.

"I've made it clear we understand the situation for everybody and now it's about how can we work together to get through this and put in a great performance, but at the same time still have a brilliant camp and enjoy doing what we do best."

Marley has left the door open for Aluko to make an international return in the future, saying she would "100%" consider picking the Chelsea striker.

Aluko has not played for England since April 2016.

England women squad

Goalkeepers: Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Jessica Carter (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Reading), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jo Potter (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading)

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal)

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.