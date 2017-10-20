Maidenhead United: Moses Emmanuel joins on two-month loan from Sutton

Moses Emmanuel is set to make his Maidenhead debut against former club Dover

Maidenhead United have signed striker Moses Emmanuel on loan from fellow National League club Sutton United.

Emmanuel joins the Magpies on an initial two-month deal and could make his debut against one of his former clubs, Dover Athletic, on Saturday.

The 28-year-old represented Brentford earlier in his career, making eight appearances.

He has also played for Bromley and Woking but is yet to make an appearance in any competition this season.

