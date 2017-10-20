Celtic: Brendan Rodgers says Champions League 'disappointment' is gone
-
- From the section Football
Brendan Rodgers insists "all the disappointment is gone" from Celtic's Champions League defeat as they target a place in the League Cup final.
Celtic lost 3-0 to Group B opponents Bayern Munich and return to domestic matters and a semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden on Saturday.
Rodgers said his Celtic side have demonstrated they can bounce back from European losses.
And the Celtic manager expects "a tight game, a tough game" at Hampden.
More to follow.