Celtic: Brendan Rodgers says Champions League 'disappointment' is gone

From the section

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic are focusing on securing their place in the League Cup final

Brendan Rodgers insists "all the disappointment is gone" from Celtic's Champions League defeat as they target a place in the League Cup final.

Celtic lost 3-0 to Group B opponents Bayern Munich and return to domestic matters and a semi-final against Hibernian at Hampden on Saturday.

Rodgers said his Celtic side have demonstrated they can bounce back from European losses.

And the Celtic manager expects "a tight game, a tough game" at Hampden.

More to follow.