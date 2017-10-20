BBC Sport - Harry Kane says he feels 'not far off' standard required to win Ballon d'Or
Kane 'not far off' winning Ballon d'Or
- From the section Football
Tottenham's Harry Kane tells Football Focus he "has work to do" but feels "not far off" the standard required to win the Ballon d'Or, after being named in the 30-man shortlist for the 2017 award.
