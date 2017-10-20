BBC Sport - Premier League predictions: Joe Root predicts goals galore in Spurs v Liverpool game
Root predicts goals galore in Spurs v Liverpool game
- From the section Football
England cricketer Joe Root predicts big wins for Spurs and Manchester City and explains his love for Sheffield United and Brian Deane.
You can hear more from Joe Root on Football Focus, Saturday 21 October from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
WATCH MORE: FA needs radical reform - Neville
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired