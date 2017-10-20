Everton ban fan while Merseyside Police investigate after clash with Lyon player

Ashley Williams
Everton captain Ashley Williams sparked the melee in the second-half of the game

Everton have identified and banned the supporter involved in a confrontation with a Lyon player during Thursday's Europa League defeat at Goodison Park.

The club have also contacted Merseyside Police, who are investigating.

A barge by Everton's Ashley Williams on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes sparked a melee behind the goal in which an Everton fan - carrying a small child - appeared to push a Lyon player.

Uefa is awaiting reports from match officials before deciding on action.

"Club officials have reviewed the footage of an incident where supporters towards the front of the lower Gwladys Street End became involved in a confrontation between players," a club statement read.

"We have identified one individual against whom action will now be taken. This will include a ban from attending future Everton fixtures, and the club registering a formal complaint with Merseyside Police."

Everton were fined £8,837 by Uefa last month, after crowd trouble during the home leg of their Europa League play-off match against Hajduk Split in August.

