Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 20 October

Prestatyn Town v Bangor City: Bangor will look to recover after their collapse against Cardiff Met cost them top spot in the Welsh Premier League. Leading the students 2-0 at home, Bangor lost 3-2 and will seek an immediate return to form against a Prestatyn side hammered 6-1 by The New Saints and only three points above the drop zone.

Aberystwyth Town v The New Saints: Neville Powell's Aberystwyth got their first win of the season against Llandudno last time out at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, but further momentum could be hard to find against The New Saints. Scott Ruscoe's side scored six last weekend and are in first place with their form seemingly improving all the time.

Saturday, 21 October

Cefn Druids v Carmarthen Town: Druids, boosted after scoring three against Barry last time out, return to The Rock to host Carmarthen who are now rock bottom in the WPL. A late goal from Connah's Quay denied Mark Aizlewood's side last time out but they won't be favourites against the Ancients.

Cardiff Metropolitan v Newtown AFC: The Students' thrilling comeback win over Bangor last weekend will make them big favourites to beat Chris Hughes' Newtown at Cyncoed. Newtown are now winless in four WPL games and only three points clear of danger.

Bala Town v Barry Town United: Maes Tegid stages a match between Colin Caton's Lakesiders and Gavin Chesterfield's Dragons. Bala Town will feel confident after beating Newtown at Latham Park, while Barry are looking to recover from an uncharacteristic defensive display last time out that made it two matches without a win for the Dragons.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Llandudno: The hosts are unbeaten in four games with Andy Morrison's side having won three of those matches in their most consistent run so far this term. Alan Morgan's Seasiders have now lost their last four on the bounce after avoiding defeat in their first five, but losing to Aberystwyth was surely a low for the campaign. The Nomads will be out for revenge after they lost to Llandudno 1-0 earlier in the season after playing with 10 men for 70 minutes following Mike Pearson's red.

Evo-Stik Premier Division

Hitchin Town v Merthyr Town

Northern Premier League Division One North

Radcliffe Borough v Colwyn Bay