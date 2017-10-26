Leeds United v Sheffield United

Samuel Saiz scored twice in Leeds' 3-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday

Leeds United will be without full-back Gaetano Berardi as he serves the second of his three-match ban for his red card at Bristol City.

Winger Stuart Dallas is back in the squad after going back to Northern Ireland following a bereavement but left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (ankle) is out.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury or suspension concerns.

The Blades, League One winners last season, will go top with a win.

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I think it will be a very tough game and small mistakes will decide it.

"They're a very good team and you should never underestimate a team who come from League One - this is the proof.

"It's a good way for us to measure ourselves for where we want to be. If we win then we will be one point behind them.

"The fans have been massive since I arrived and I hope that the team will perform in a way that makes them feel proud."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We have to recognise that they are going to bring their best game to the table. I don't think their supporters will demand any less than that.

"There's going to be 35,000 there on a Friday night under the lights. It doesn't get any bigger than this.

"They're geared up to get out of the division. That is their goal and their aim and with that comes recruitment and money spent. They've had a couple of blips but they've also had some really good results.

"If they get off to a good start it's going to be a really tough night for us but if we do then things quickly change."

SAM's prediction Home win 44% Draw 28% Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts