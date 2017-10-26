Leeds United v Sheffield United
Leeds United will be without full-back Gaetano Berardi as he serves the second of his three-match ban for his red card at Bristol City.
Winger Stuart Dallas is back in the squad after going back to Northern Ireland following a bereavement but left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (ankle) is out.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury or suspension concerns.
The Blades, League One winners last season, will go top with a win.
Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:
"I think it will be a very tough game and small mistakes will decide it.
"They're a very good team and you should never underestimate a team who come from League One - this is the proof.
"It's a good way for us to measure ourselves for where we want to be. If we win then we will be one point behind them.
"The fans have been massive since I arrived and I hope that the team will perform in a way that makes them feel proud."
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:
"We have to recognise that they are going to bring their best game to the table. I don't think their supporters will demand any less than that.
"There's going to be 35,000 there on a Friday night under the lights. It doesn't get any bigger than this.
"They're geared up to get out of the division. That is their goal and their aim and with that comes recruitment and money spent. They've had a couple of blips but they've also had some really good results.
"If they get off to a good start it's going to be a really tough night for us but if we do then things quickly change."
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 44%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 28%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds United have won only one of their last seven league games against Sheffield United (W1 D3 L3), winning 1-0 at home in September 2010.
- Sheffield United have lost seven of their last nine league visits to Elland Road (W1 D1).
- After a run of three successive league wins at Elland Road, Leeds lost their last home game against Reading - they've not lost back-to-back home league games since August 2016.
- Since Chris Wilder took over in May 2016, Sheffield United have won more games (39) and more points (127) than any other English league side.
- Leeds have not dropped a single point from a leading position in a league match at Elland Road since last October, a 1-1 draw with Wigan; since then, the Whites have taken the lead in 14 games and won all 14.
- Billy Sharp has scored four goals in his last four league starts against Leeds United (two each while playing for Nottingham Forest and Doncaster Rovers).