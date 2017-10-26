Championship
Leeds19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Sheffield United

Samuel Saiz
Samuel Saiz scored twice in Leeds' 3-0 win at Bristol City on Saturday
Click here for live text coverage on Friday 19:30-22:00 BST

Leeds United will be without full-back Gaetano Berardi as he serves the second of his three-match ban for his red card at Bristol City.

Winger Stuart Dallas is back in the squad after going back to Northern Ireland following a bereavement but left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (ankle) is out.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury or suspension concerns.

The Blades, League One winners last season, will go top with a win.

Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I think it will be a very tough game and small mistakes will decide it.

"They're a very good team and you should never underestimate a team who come from League One - this is the proof.

"It's a good way for us to measure ourselves for where we want to be. If we win then we will be one point behind them.

"The fans have been massive since I arrived and I hope that the team will perform in a way that makes them feel proud."

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We have to recognise that they are going to bring their best game to the table. I don't think their supporters will demand any less than that.

"There's going to be 35,000 there on a Friday night under the lights. It doesn't get any bigger than this.

"They're geared up to get out of the division. That is their goal and their aim and with that comes recruitment and money spent. They've had a couple of blips but they've also had some really good results.

"If they get off to a good start it's going to be a really tough night for us but if we do then things quickly change."

SAM's prediction
Home win 44%Draw 28%Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have won only one of their last seven league games against Sheffield United (W1 D3 L3), winning 1-0 at home in September 2010.
  • Sheffield United have lost seven of their last nine league visits to Elland Road (W1 D1).
  • After a run of three successive league wins at Elland Road, Leeds lost their last home game against Reading - they've not lost back-to-back home league games since August 2016.
  • Since Chris Wilder took over in May 2016, Sheffield United have won more games (39) and more points (127) than any other English league side.
  • Leeds have not dropped a single point from a leading position in a league match at Elland Road since last October, a 1-1 draw with Wigan; since then, the Whites have taken the lead in 14 games and won all 14.
  • Billy Sharp has scored four goals in his last four league starts against Leeds United (two each while playing for Nottingham Forest and Doncaster Rovers).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1392224131129
2Cardiff138321810827
3Sheff Utd139041811727
4Leeds137242112923
5Aston Villa136431913622
6Norwich136431314-122
7Bristol City135622014621
8Preston135621711621
9Derby125431713419
10Fulham134631714318
11Ipswich126062018218
12Nottm Forest136071721-418
13Middlesbrough134541512317
14Hull134452420416
15Millwall134451614216
16Sheff Wed134451616016
17QPR133641617-115
18Brentford132741718-113
19Barnsley123361518-312
20Reading123361114-312
21Birmingham13328821-1311
22Burton13247625-1910
23Sunderland131661625-99
24Bolton13139724-176
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired