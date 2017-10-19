It is not often a former England international and Premier League star signs for your local club.

But that is exactly what has happened to Welsh fourth-tier club Caerau of Maesteg.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has come out of retirement to play for the team after being persuaded by friend and Caerau secretary Dai Hooper.

The 49-year-old made his debut against Pontyclun on Wednesday, but did not quite go to plan as the match was abandoned after an hour because of floodlight failure.