Wales in talks to host 2018 World Cup finalists Panama in friendly

Panama's Roman Torres celebrates the goal that sent them to the 2018 World Cup

Wales could face 2018 World Cup finalists Panama in a home friendly on Tuesday, 14 November.

The Football Association of Wales is in talks with Panamanian officials whose team are heading to their first global tournament.

Wales will face France in Paris on Friday, 10 November.

Panama qualified for the World Cup by beating Costa Rica 2-1 in their final qualifying match with Roman Torres scoring the winner..

The central American nation are 49th in Fifa's World Rankings.

Wales, whose World Cup hopes were ended by Republic of Ireland, are 14th.