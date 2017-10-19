Rangers: Pedro Caixinha will deliver success in time, says Bruno Alves

Alves says he joined Rangers to add to his collection of trophies

Bruno Alves anticipates further improvement at Rangers because of the mentality of the players and manager.

Pedro Caixinha's team dropped points in four of their opening seven Premiership matches before scoring seven goals in their subsequent two victories.

Defender Alves is now looking to seal a League Cup final place, with Motherwell standing in their way on Sunday.

"Of course we want to win everything but it takes time to know what the coach wants from the team," he said.

"It takes time to put the plan into the game, and everyone being in the best shape to understand the game.

"But we have been working very hard since the beginning of the season. We are training and playing to win in the end.

"We expect the coach will lead us to victory. In football you have coaches, and coaches who make you win.

"For me, it's been a good journey. Of course I expect more, I expect more wins, but I know it will come in time because we have the right players and the right coach."

Alves, 35, has landed league titles in his native Portugal as well as Russia and Turkey and the Euro 2016 winner has his eye on more silverware.

"I had some experience of playing against Rangers before and Celtic also, and I believe that I made the right decision," he said of his summer move from Italy's Serie A.

"I bring experience with me that I can try to give to my team-mates, and try to win. In the end that's the most important thing - to win titles. It's also why I came here, because I am closer to winning titles.

"It's important for everybody, firstly for the players and the coach, that we are working so much and for the fans and the club. It means a lot to everybody. We are going to do our best to be in the final.

Alves will continue as captain in the absence of the injured Lee Wallace, saying: "It's special, because I know what this means, how big this club is. And to trust me is important. It's a big step in my career."