Eni Aluko: Lee Kendall investigated over behaviour towards striker

The Football Association is to investigate England women's coach Lee Kendall's alleged "unacceptable behaviour towards Eni Aluko".

The announcement comes a day after the FA apologised to striker Aluko for racially discriminatory remarks by former England boss Mark Sampson.

Nigeria-born Aluko accused goalkeeping coach Kendall of speaking to her in a fake Caribbean accent.

Welshman Kendall, 36, was appointed in 2014.

In evidence given to a Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, Aluko said: "I don't think he meant it maliciously. He may not have been aware of how annoying it got.

"I'm not Caribbean, I'm of African descent. I thought it was another example of an ignorant mindset and behaviour towards me."

In a written submission to MPs, Aluko also detailed watching video clips of training, on which she could hear Kendall discussing her with another coach. He called her "lazy" and used "industrial language" about her.

"I was particularly surprised at the strong negative opinion formed by Lee Kendall only a month into the tenure of Mark Sampson," she said.

"I believed the inflammatory statements were inappropriate, unprofessional and unwarranted; and I felt as though I had been singled out for such treatment."

During the four-hour hearing, the FA was criticised for not having a satisfactory structure in place to deal with Aluko's concerns.

"The FA can confirm we are investigating England women's goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall following new evidence that came to light on Wednesday alleging unacceptable behaviour towards Eniola Aluko during an England camp," said a statement.

