BBC Sport - Team-mates tweets: Rainbows, maps and chocolate libraries from England women's team

England's Siobhan Chamberlain and Jill Scott guess which of their teammates have been tweeting about chocolate libraries, rainbows and David Attenborough.

Watch live France v England, women's international friendly on Friday 20 October - BBC Red Button and online from 19:45 BST

