Europa League - Group L
Vardar0Real Sociedad1

Vardar v Real Sociedad

Line-ups

Vardar

  • 90Gacevski
  • 19Hambardzumyan
  • 6Grncarov
  • 21Novak
  • 32Glisic
  • 16Gligorov
  • 10Nikolov
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 70Alves Ribeiro
  • 7Jigauri
  • 48Oliveira dos Santos

Substitutes

  • 1Aleksovski
  • 8Markovic
  • 9Blazevski
  • 22Stojcevski
  • 23Demiri
  • 33Iseni
  • 97Petkovski

Real Sociedad

  • 1Rulli
  • 27Gorosabel
  • 15Elustondo
  • 3Llorente
  • 24de la Bella
  • 10Xabi Prieto
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 16Canales
  • 12Da Silva
  • 18Oyarzabal

Substitutes

  • 8Januzaj
  • 11Vela
  • 13Ramírez Martínez
  • 14Rubén Pardo
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 21Bautista
  • 22Navas
Referee:
Aliyar Aghayev

Match Stats

Home TeamVardarAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Willian José with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Boban Grncarov (Vardar) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is too high. Assisted by Nikola Gligorov.

Willian José (Real Sociedad) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range.

Attempt blocked. Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto de la Bella with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Vardar 0, Real Sociedad 1. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Xabi Prieto with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Darko Glisic.

Attempt saved. Jambul Jigauri (Vardar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Alberto de la Bella (Real Sociedad).

Tigran Barseghyan (Vardar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Boban Nikolov (Vardar).

Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Boban Grncarov.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21103124
2Slavia Prague21102114
3FC Astana31116424
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev22006336
2Young Boys20202202
3Partizan Belgrade201134-11
4Skenderbeu201124-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22004226
2Ludogorets21102114
3Istanbul Basaksehir201112-11
4Hoffenheim200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22008356
2AEK Athens21104314
3Austria Vienna201137-41
4HNK Rijeka200235-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21104134
2Lyon20202202
3Apollon Limassol20203302
4Everton201125-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow21103034
2FC Copenhagen20200002
3Sheriff Tiraspol20200002
4Zlín201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest32105147
2Viktoria Plzen311134-14
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva311134-14
4Lugano301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal32107347
2Crvena Zvezda31202115
3BATE Borisov302135-22
4Köln301214-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32103127
2Vitória Guimarães31113304
3Marseille310212-13
4Konyaspor310223-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK32013126
2Zorya Luhansk311112-14
3Ath Bilbao31111104
4Hertha Berlin302101-12

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio32106337
2Nice32109277
3Vitesse301226-41
4SV Zulte Waregem301217-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg33009189
2Real Sociedad32016336
3Rosenborg310236-33
4Vardar300319-80
View full Europa League tables

