Attempt saved. Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Willian José with a headed pass.
Vardar v Real Sociedad
Line-ups
Vardar
- 90Gacevski
- 19Hambardzumyan
- 6Grncarov
- 21Novak
- 32Glisic
- 16Gligorov
- 10Nikolov
- 11Barseghyan
- 70Alves Ribeiro
- 7Jigauri
- 48Oliveira dos Santos
Substitutes
- 1Aleksovski
- 8Markovic
- 9Blazevski
- 22Stojcevski
- 23Demiri
- 33Iseni
- 97Petkovski
Real Sociedad
- 1Rulli
- 27Gorosabel
- 15Elustondo
- 3Llorente
- 24de la Bella
- 10Xabi Prieto
- 5Zubeldia
- 4Illarramendi
- 16Canales
- 12Da Silva
- 18Oyarzabal
Substitutes
- 8Januzaj
- 11Vela
- 13Ramírez Martínez
- 14Rubén Pardo
- 20Rodrigues
- 21Bautista
- 22Navas
- Referee:
- Aliyar Aghayev
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Boban Grncarov (Vardar) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is too high. Assisted by Nikola Gligorov.
Willian José (Real Sociedad) hits the right post with a right footed shot from very close range.
Attempt blocked. Asier Illarramendi (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Xabi Prieto (Real Sociedad) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto de la Bella with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Vardar 0, Real Sociedad 1. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Xabi Prieto with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Darko Glisic.
Attempt saved. Jambul Jigauri (Vardar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Alberto de la Bella (Real Sociedad).
Tigran Barseghyan (Vardar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Sergio Canales (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Boban Nikolov (Vardar).
Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Boban Grncarov.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.