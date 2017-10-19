Villarreal v Slavia Prague
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|2
|Slavia Prague
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|FC Astana
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|4
|4
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dynamo Kiev
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Young Boys
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Partizan Belgrade
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|4
|Skenderbeu
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sporting Braga
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Ludogorets
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|Istanbul Basaksehir
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Hoffenheim
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AC Milan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|6
|2
|AEK Athens
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Austria Vienna
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|1
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|2
|FC Copenhagen
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Sheriff Tiraspol
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Zlín
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Steaua Bucharest
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|7
|2
|Viktoria Plzen
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|3
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|4
|Lugano
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Salzburg
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|7
|2
|Vitória Guimarães
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Marseille
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Konyaspor
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Östersunds FK
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Zorya Luhansk
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|3
|Ath Bilbao
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|Hertha Berlin
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Zenit St Petersburg
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|9
|2
|Real Sociedad
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Rosenborg
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|4
|Vardar
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|9
|-8
|0
