Europa League - Group B
Dynamo Kiev20:05Young Boys
Venue: Kiev Olympic Stadium

Dynamo Kiev v Young Boys

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21103124
2Slavia Prague21102114
3FC Astana31116424
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev22006336
2Young Boys20202202
3Partizan Belgrade201134-11
4Skenderbeu201124-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22004226
2Ludogorets21102114
3Istanbul Basaksehir201112-11
4Hoffenheim200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22008356
2AEK Athens21104314
3Austria Vienna201137-41
4HNK Rijeka200235-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21104134
2Lyon20202202
3Apollon Limassol20203302
4Everton201125-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow21103034
2FC Copenhagen20200002
3Sheriff Tiraspol20200002
4Zlín201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest32105147
2Viktoria Plzen311134-14
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva311134-14
4Lugano301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal32107347
2Crvena Zvezda31202115
3BATE Borisov302135-22
4Köln301214-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32103127
2Vitória Guimarães31113304
3Marseille310212-13
4Konyaspor310223-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK32013126
2Zorya Luhansk311112-14
3Ath Bilbao31111104
4Hertha Berlin302101-12

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio32106337
2Nice32109277
3Vitesse301226-41
4SV Zulte Waregem301217-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg33009189
2Real Sociedad32016336
3Rosenborg310236-33
4Vardar300319-80
