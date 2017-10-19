Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.
Östersunds FK v Athletic Bilbao
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Östersunds FK
- 1Keita
- 24MukiibiBooked at 6mins
- 4Papagiannopoulos
- 2Pettersson
- 19Widgren
- 22Nouri
- 12Sema
- 21Bachirou
- 17Edwards
- 9Abdullahi Gero
- 93Ghoddos
Substitutes
- 8Hopcutt
- 13Fritzson
- 15Bjorkstrom
- 18Andersson
- 20Somi
- 23Mensah
- 80Arhin
Ath Bilbao
- 13Herrerín
- 15Lekue
- 16Etxeita
- 4Laporte
- 24Balenziaga
- 8Iturraspe
- 21Vesga
- 14Susaeta
- 22Raúl García
- 28Córdoba
- 20Aduriz
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 2Bóveda
- 7Etxebarria
- 11Williams
- 19Merino
- 23Aketxe
- 30Núñez
- Referee:
- Istvan Kovacs
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Östersunds FK 0, Athletic Club 1. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iñigo Córdoba.
Brwa Nouri (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Fouad Bachirou (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Östersunds FK. Conceded by Iago Herrerín.
Attempt saved. Curtis Edwards (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ken Sema.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Club) because of an injury.
Booking
Ronald Mukiibi (Östersunds FK) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ronald Mukiibi (Östersunds FK).
Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Östersunds FK. Conceded by Iago Herrerín.
Attempt saved. Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ken Sema.
Attempt missed. Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raul García.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.