Europa League - Group J
Östersunds FK0Ath Bilbao1

Östersunds FK v Athletic Bilbao

Line-ups

Östersunds FK

  • 1Keita
  • 24MukiibiBooked at 6mins
  • 4Papagiannopoulos
  • 2Pettersson
  • 19Widgren
  • 22Nouri
  • 12Sema
  • 21Bachirou
  • 17Edwards
  • 9Abdullahi Gero
  • 93Ghoddos

Substitutes

  • 8Hopcutt
  • 13Fritzson
  • 15Bjorkstrom
  • 18Andersson
  • 20Somi
  • 23Mensah
  • 80Arhin

Ath Bilbao

  • 13Herrerín
  • 15Lekue
  • 16Etxeita
  • 4Laporte
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 8Iturraspe
  • 21Vesga
  • 14Susaeta
  • 22Raúl García
  • 28Córdoba
  • 20Aduriz

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 2Bóveda
  • 7Etxebarria
  • 11Williams
  • 19Merino
  • 23Aketxe
  • 30Núñez
Referee:
Istvan Kovacs

Match Stats

Home TeamÖstersunds FKAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Ronald Mukiibi.

Goal!

Goal! Östersunds FK 0, Athletic Club 1. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iñigo Córdoba.

Brwa Nouri (Östersunds FK) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raul García (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Fouad Bachirou (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Östersunds FK. Conceded by Iago Herrerín.

Attempt saved. Curtis Edwards (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ken Sema.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Club) because of an injury.

Booking

Ronald Mukiibi (Östersunds FK) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ronald Mukiibi (Östersunds FK).

Mikel Balenziaga (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Östersunds FK. Conceded by Iago Herrerín.

Attempt saved. Saman Ghoddos (Östersunds FK) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ken Sema.

Attempt missed. Iñigo Córdoba (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raul García.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21103124
2Slavia Prague21102114
3FC Astana31116424
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev22006336
2Young Boys20202202
3Partizan Belgrade201134-11
4Skenderbeu201124-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22004226
2Ludogorets21102114
3Istanbul Basaksehir201112-11
4Hoffenheim200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22008356
2AEK Athens21104314
3Austria Vienna201137-41
4HNK Rijeka200235-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21104134
2Lyon20202202
3Apollon Limassol20203302
4Everton201125-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow21103034
2FC Copenhagen20200002
3Sheriff Tiraspol20200002
4Zlín201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest32105147
2Viktoria Plzen311134-14
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva311134-14
4Lugano301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal32107347
2Crvena Zvezda31202115
3BATE Borisov302135-22
4Köln301214-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32103127
2Vitória Guimarães31113304
3Marseille310212-13
4Konyaspor310223-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK32013126
2Zorya Luhansk311112-14
3Ath Bilbao31111104
4Hertha Berlin302101-12

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio32106337
2Nice32109277
3Vitesse301226-41
4SV Zulte Waregem301217-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg33009189
2Real Sociedad32016336
3Rosenborg310236-33
4Vardar300319-80
