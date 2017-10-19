Europa League - Group L
Zenit St Petersburg1Rosenborg0

Zenit St Petersburg v Rosenborg

Line-ups

Zenit St Petersburg

  • 99Lunev
  • 60Ivanovic
  • 23Mevlja
  • 30Mammana
  • 4Criscito
  • 14Kuzyaev
  • 8Kranevitter
  • 5Paredes
  • 10Rigoni
  • 11Driussi
  • 9Kokorin

Substitutes

  • 1Lodygin
  • 7Poloz
  • 16Noboa
  • 18Zhirkov
  • 19Smolnikov
  • 21Erokhin
  • 22Dzyuba

Rosenborg

  • 1Hansen
  • 2HedenstadBooked at 14mins
  • 4Reginiussen
  • 14Bjørdal
  • 5Rasmussen
  • 3Meling
  • 7Jensen
  • 8Konradsen
  • 15Trondsen
  • 28Adegbenro
  • 9Bendtner

Substitutes

  • 16Skjelvik
  • 17Levi
  • 20Gersbach
  • 23Helland
  • 24Østbø
  • 25Lundemo
  • 26Jevtovic
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamZenit St PetersburgAway TeamRosenborg
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Emanuel Mammana.

Attempt saved. Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Birger Meling with a cross.

Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Vegar Hedenstad (Rosenborg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Vegar Hedenstad (Rosenborg).

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Emiliano Rigoni.

Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Emiliano Rigoni.

Attempt missed. Matías Kranevitter (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.

Goal!

Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 1, Rosenborg 0. Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Domenico Criscito with a cross.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21103124
2Slavia Prague21102114
3FC Astana31116424
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev22006336
2Young Boys20202202
3Partizan Belgrade201134-11
4Skenderbeu201124-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22004226
2Ludogorets21102114
3Istanbul Basaksehir201112-11
4Hoffenheim200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22008356
2AEK Athens21104314
3Austria Vienna201137-41
4HNK Rijeka200235-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21104134
2Lyon20202202
3Apollon Limassol20203302
4Everton201125-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow21103034
2FC Copenhagen20200002
3Sheriff Tiraspol20200002
4Zlín201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest32105147
2Viktoria Plzen311134-14
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva311134-14
4Lugano301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal32107347
2Crvena Zvezda31202115
3BATE Borisov302135-22
4Köln301214-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32103127
2Vitória Guimarães31113304
3Marseille310212-13
4Konyaspor310223-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK32013126
2Zorya Luhansk311112-14
3Ath Bilbao31111104
4Hertha Berlin302101-12

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio32106337
2Nice32109277
3Vitesse301226-41
4SV Zulte Waregem301217-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg33009189
2Real Sociedad32016336
3Rosenborg310236-33
4Vardar300319-80
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired