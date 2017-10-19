Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Emanuel Mammana.
Zenit St Petersburg v Rosenborg
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Zenit St Petersburg
- 99Lunev
- 60Ivanovic
- 23Mevlja
- 30Mammana
- 4Criscito
- 14Kuzyaev
- 8Kranevitter
- 5Paredes
- 10Rigoni
- 11Driussi
- 9Kokorin
Substitutes
- 1Lodygin
- 7Poloz
- 16Noboa
- 18Zhirkov
- 19Smolnikov
- 21Erokhin
- 22Dzyuba
Rosenborg
- 1Hansen
- 2HedenstadBooked at 14mins
- 4Reginiussen
- 14Bjørdal
- 5Rasmussen
- 3Meling
- 7Jensen
- 8Konradsen
- 15Trondsen
- 28Adegbenro
- 9Bendtner
Substitutes
- 16Skjelvik
- 17Levi
- 20Gersbach
- 23Helland
- 24Østbø
- 25Lundemo
- 26Jevtovic
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt saved. Samuel Adegbenro (Rosenborg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Birger Meling with a cross.
Domenico Criscito (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Vegar Hedenstad (Rosenborg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vegar Hedenstad (Rosenborg).
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Emiliano Rigoni.
Corner, Rosenborg. Conceded by Emiliano Rigoni.
Attempt missed. Matías Kranevitter (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
Goal!
Goal! Zenit St Petersburg 1, Rosenborg 0. Emiliano Rigoni (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Domenico Criscito with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.