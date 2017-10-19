Attempt missed. Patric (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Nice v Lazio
Line-ups
Nice
- 30Cardinale
- 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 31Dante
- 20Le Marchand
- 15Burner
- 8Lees-Melou
- 21Mendy
- 18Walter
- 24Jallet
- 10Sneijder
- 9Balotelli
Substitutes
- 2Souquet
- 11Srarfi
- 14Pléa
- 22Lusamba
- 23Sarr
- 26Koziello
- 40Benítez
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 26Radu
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 96Murgia
- 88Di Gennaro
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 19Lulic
- 7Nani
- 20Caicedo
Substitutes
- 3de Vrij
- 6Lucas
- 11Crecco
- 16Parolo
- 17Immobile
- 18Luis Alberto
- 25Vargic
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nani (Lazio).
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Attempt missed. Davide Di Gennaro (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Patrick Burner (Nice).
Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Nice. Conceded by Felipe Caicedo.
Attempt blocked. Wesley Sneijder (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Wesley Sneijder (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Davide Di Gennaro (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Nice 1, Lazio 1. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a headed pass.
Goal!
Goal! Nice 1, Lazio 0. Mario Balotelli (Nice) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wesley Sneijder.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.