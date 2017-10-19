Europa League - Group K
Nice1Lazio1

Nice v Lazio

Line-ups

Nice

  • 30Cardinale
  • 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
  • 31Dante
  • 20Le Marchand
  • 15Burner
  • 8Lees-Melou
  • 21Mendy
  • 18Walter
  • 24Jallet
  • 10Sneijder
  • 9Balotelli

Substitutes

  • 2Souquet
  • 11Srarfi
  • 14Pléa
  • 22Lusamba
  • 23Sarr
  • 26Koziello
  • 40Benítez

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 27Ramos Marchi
  • 26Radu
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 96Murgia
  • 88Di Gennaro
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 19Lulic
  • 7Nani
  • 20Caicedo

Substitutes

  • 3de Vrij
  • 6Lucas
  • 11Crecco
  • 16Parolo
  • 17Immobile
  • 18Luis Alberto
  • 25Vargic
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Patric (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nani (Lazio).

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.

Attempt missed. Davide Di Gennaro (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Patrick Burner (Nice).

Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Nice. Conceded by Felipe Caicedo.

Attempt blocked. Wesley Sneijder (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Wesley Sneijder (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Davide Di Gennaro (Lazio).

Goal!

Goal! Nice 1, Lazio 1. Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a headed pass.

Goal!

Goal! Nice 1, Lazio 0. Mario Balotelli (Nice) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wesley Sneijder.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21103124
2Slavia Prague21102114
3FC Astana31116424
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev22006336
2Young Boys20202202
3Partizan Belgrade201134-11
4Skenderbeu201124-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22004226
2Ludogorets21102114
3Istanbul Basaksehir201112-11
4Hoffenheim200224-20

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22008356
2AEK Athens21104314
3Austria Vienna201137-41
4HNK Rijeka200235-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta21104134
2Lyon20202202
3Apollon Limassol20203302
4Everton201125-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow21103034
2FC Copenhagen20200002
3Sheriff Tiraspol20200002
4Zlín201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Steaua Bucharest32105147
2Viktoria Plzen311134-14
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva311134-14
4Lugano301224-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal32107347
2Crvena Zvezda31202115
3BATE Borisov302135-22
4Köln301214-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg32103127
2Vitória Guimarães31113304
3Marseille310212-13
4Konyaspor310223-13

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Östersunds FK32013126
2Zorya Luhansk311112-14
3Ath Bilbao31111104
4Hertha Berlin302101-12

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio32106337
2Nice32109277
3Vitesse301226-41
4SV Zulte Waregem301217-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg33009189
2Real Sociedad32016336
3Rosenborg310236-33
4Vardar300319-80
View full Europa League tables

