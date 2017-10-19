BBC Sport - Sean Dyche: Burnley boss 'flattered' by links to Leicester City job

Dyche 'flattered' by links to Leicester job

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he is not aware of any approach from Leicester City regarding their vacant manager's position.

Craig Shakespeare was sacked on Tuesday, four months after he took charge on a permanent basis.

READ MORE: Players 'raw' after Shakespeare sacking

Top videos

Video

Dyche 'flattered' by links to Leicester job

Video

What makes the Hulk angry?

Video

FA needs radical reform - Neville

Video

'Some managers cry & cry' - Conte v Mourinho

Video

FA 'still not listening' to Aluko - PFA chief

Video

FA chief's request 'bordering on blackmail' - Aluko

Video

England coach 'doesn't care' about being Ashes favourites

Video

Ian Wright: I couldn’t work with the FA in the current climate

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Conte 'did not like' Chelsea performance

Video

Steelers remind Osi of 'Little Knockout'

Video

Sport stars say 'thank you' to unsung heroes

Video

Eiffel Tower gets turned into world's highest driving range

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired