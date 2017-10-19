BBC Sport - Sean Dyche: Burnley boss 'flattered' by links to Leicester City job
Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he is not aware of any approach from Leicester City regarding their vacant manager's position.
Craig Shakespeare was sacked on Tuesday, four months after he took charge on a permanent basis.
