BBC Sport - Paul Scholes: Ex-Manchester United midfielder had interview for Oldham manager's job
I was interviewed for Oldham job - Scholes
- From the section Football
Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes tells BBC Radio Manchester he was interviewed for the manager's job at League One side Oldham.
Scholes was linked with the role before the Latics appointed Richie Wellens, who had a successful spell as caretaker boss.
