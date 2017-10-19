BBC Sport - Paul Scholes: Ex-Manchester United midfielder had interview for Oldham manager's job

I was interviewed for Oldham job - Scholes

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes tells BBC Radio Manchester he was interviewed for the manager's job at League One side Oldham.

Scholes was linked with the role before the Latics appointed Richie Wellens, who had a successful spell as caretaker boss.

Top videos

Audio

I was interviewed for Oldham job - Scholes

Video

What makes the Hulk angry?

Video

FA needs radical reform - Neville

Video

Dyche 'flattered' by links to Leicester job

Video

'Some managers cry & cry' - Conte v Mourinho

Video

FA 'still not listening' to Aluko - PFA chief

Video

FA chief's request 'bordering on blackmail' - Aluko

Video

England coach 'doesn't care' about being Ashes favourites

Video

Ian Wright: I couldn’t work with the FA in the current climate

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Conte 'did not like' Chelsea performance

Video

Steelers remind Osi of 'Little Knockout'

Video

Sport stars say 'thank you' to unsung heroes

Video

Eiffel Tower gets turned into world's highest driving range

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired