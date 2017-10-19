League of Ireland: Sligo Rovers v Derry City (Sat)

Ronan Curtis and Kyle McFadden in action during Derry City's 4-0 win over Sligo at Maginn Park in July

Airtricity Premier Division Venue: Sligo Showgrounds Date: Saturday, 21 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City manager Kenny Shiels says his side "will give everything" against relegation-threatened Sligo Rovers in Saturday's Premier Division encounter.

Derry ensured at least fourth place and qualification for the Europa League by drawing 0-0 with champions Cork City but could still finish in third spot.

"We know Cork and Dundalk are ahead of the rest of us but we'd like to be the best of the rest," said Shiels.

"We want the kudos of finishing third. It's a matter of pride for me."

"We would like to be top of the next group in the league behind the leading two and then our aim is to try and challenge their dominance next season."

Derry will complete their season with a home game against St Patrick's Athletic on 27 October but the Candystripes boss is already looking ahead to next season.

"We have had two years where we have consolidated but next season I want us to be taking our first steps towards challenging for trophies.

"I want to get players in so that we can compete with the best - while that may not be possible in financial terms, I will try to unearth players who I think might be able to help us challenge for the league and cups."

Both Sligo and St Pat's are in danger of being one of the three clubs relegated from the top flight this term but Shiels says his charges will give 100% in their last two fixtures of the campaign.

"We have a duty to the league and to all the teams fighting relegation that we give it our best shot, that we treat them all the same.

"We will be doing all we possibly can to beat Sligo and will be playing a full strength team. We will fight for every ball and give the best account of ourselves.

"When we play St Pat's in the last game it will be exactly the same. There is no chance of us not giving everything we have."

Derry will be without Dean Jarvis, who is recovering from a knee injury and Nathan Boyle, who has a groin problem, while Ronan Curtis is doubtful after taking a knock on the knee.