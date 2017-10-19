Bristol City youngster Cameron Pring joins Aldershot Town on loan

Cameron Pring signed a new contract with Bristol City at the end of the 2016-17 season

National League side Aldershot have signed Bristol City defender Cameron Pring on a one-month youth loan deal.

The 19-year-old left-back is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Robins after joining the club in 2016.

He had a spell on loan with Guernsey last season and recently returned to Ashton Gate after a stint at Southern League side Merthyr Town.

He is eligible to make his debut for the Shots in their game against Tranmere on Saturday.