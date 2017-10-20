Partick Thistle seeking first league win after shaky start - Alan Archibald

Thistle are yet to win a match in the Premiership this season

Manager Alan Archibald wants his players "ready to battle" as Partick Thistle aim to recover from a poor start to their Premiership campaign.

The Jags, who host Dundee on Saturday, are bottom of the table and searching for a first victory after nine games.

"There's no point shying away and wanting to hide," said Archibald. "You need to stand up and try to do better.

"We need to make sure we as a staff fill them with that confidence so that the boys can go out and play."

Thistle lost their sixth Premiership match of the campaign at home to Kilmarnock to drop into last place.

The team were booed off at the end of the 2-0 defeat and Archibald recognises that players are beginning to feel the pressure.

'Can't press the panic button'

"The longer you go on these kind of runs then there will be more media scrutiny," said Archibald, who took the Firhill side to a sixth-place finish last season.

"It's just important that we keep that away from the players. We don't want that feeding into them and making it harder to get a performance from them.

"Of course we're working hard trying to change how things have gone but we can't press the panic button and allow it to affect the players.

"If the pressure has to be on us, then fine - just so long as it's not on the players."

Archibald is looking for an immediate response to a dreadful display against Killie when Dundee visit Firhill.

"Both myself and the experienced boys need to try to pick the lads up," he said.

"They still need to look forward to coming to their work. I know it's hard when you've not won a game and then put in a bad performance like we did last week.

"Last week was the first time that it looked like things were playing on their minds in terms of their performance.

"We saw one or two not showing for the ball and that comes from feeling pressure and getting a bit of stick from the sides because you're not having a good game."