Scott McKenna: Aberdeen hand new contract to defender

Aberdeen have won three and kept three clean sheets since McKenna came into the team

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna has signed a new contract, keeping him at Pittodrie until the summer of 2021.

The 20-year-old centre-half has started the past three matches for the Dons.

Manager Derek McInnes said: "Scott was always one who we wanted to work with and he's done exceptionally well over the last few games.

"While he's not yet the finished article, he's done enough to suggest that he has a great career ahead of him."

McKenna has formed a promising partnership with 35-year-old Iceland international Kari Arnason.

"It's been quite a few weeks for me and shows how quickly things can change in football," he told the club website.

"Kari has been a great help to me with all the experience he has and it's made the transition to first-team football a lot easier.

"I tend to take each game as it comes and not set targets, but obviously I want to keep my place first and foremost."

A Scotland Under-21 international, McKenna joined the club in 2013 and has had loan spells in the lower leagues with Ayr United and Alloa Athletic.