FA Cup: BBC to screen Hyde United v MK Dons first round tie

Hyde ecstatic at MK Dons FA Cup draw

FA Cup first round: Hyde United v MK Dons Live on BBC Two on Friday, 3 November

The BBC will televise the FA Cup first-round tie between non-league Hyde United and League One MK Dons live on BBC Two on Friday, 3 November.

Hyde, who play in Northern Premier League Division One North - the eighth tier of English football - have reached the first round for the first time since 1994.

The match at Ewen Fields kicks off at 19:55 BST.

Hyde are one of only two sides left who began in the preliminary rounds.

Isthmian League North Division Heybridge Swifts travel to Exeter on 4 November.

Hyde are the 13th non-league club to be shown on the BBC this season.

Dan Walker will present the programme pitch-side, while Steve Bower and three-time FA Cup winner Martin Keown will be on commentary duties.

It will be the first FA Cup tie of the 2017-18 competition to be shown on BBC TV following live streaming of qualifying round matches on the BBC Sport website.

There will also be a special Football Focus "On The Road" on BBC One on 4 November at 12:00 BST.

FA Cup Final Score on 5 November will cover all the goals from eight games live on BBC One at 13:45 BST, and there will be an FA Cup highlights programme on BBC Two at 17:30 BST.

The BBC Sport website will have clips of every goal from the first round along with match highlights and the latest news and interviews.

The website will also provide live text commentary on key matches, while fans can interact with the commentary teams during the game using #BBCFACup.

The draw for the second round will be screened live on BBC Two on Monday, 6 November.