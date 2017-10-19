Irish League Preview

Chris Morgan and Joel Taggart look ahead to the next round of matches in the Irish Premiership and reveal their scoreline predictions.

Ards and Warrenpoint Town get the action underway on Friday night, with four matches scheduled for Saturday - Ballinamallard v Carrick Rangers, Cliftonville v Coleraine, Glenavon v Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran.

Linfield and Crusaders meet in a mouthwatering encounter on Monday night at Windsor Park.