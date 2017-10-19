BBC Sport - Irish League Preview - Leaders Coleraine face Cliftonville test
Irish League Preview
- From the section Football
Chris Morgan and Joel Taggart look ahead to the next round of matches in the Irish Premiership and reveal their scoreline predictions.
Ards and Warrenpoint Town get the action underway on Friday night, with four matches scheduled for Saturday - Ballinamallard v Carrick Rangers, Cliftonville v Coleraine, Glenavon v Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran.
Linfield and Crusaders meet in a mouthwatering encounter on Monday night at Windsor Park.
