Rangers v Motherwell

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has refused to confirm whether veteran striker Kenny Miller is part of his plans for Sunday's League Cup semi-final.

Ryan Jack returns from suspension but fellow midfielder Jordan Rossiter and left-back Lee Wallace remain out.

Motherwell striker Deimantas Petravicius is back in training following injury and could be involved.

Youngster George Newell will receive an injection on his foot injury, while Ellis Plummer has a hamstring strain.

MATCH STATS

All four of Motherwell's goals v Rangers since the start of last season have stemmed from crossed balls.

Rangers scored five goals in the last 10 minutes of games against Motherwell last season.

Daniel Candeias and Richard Tait have the highest number of crosses per game in the league (6.99 and 5.73).

Motherwell have beaten Rangers just three times since the turn of the millennium, including a 6-1 aggregate victory in the 2014/2015 Championship play-off.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Motherwell captain Carl McHugh: "The manager has to take a lot of the credit, he has completely changed the attitude in the club, the work ethic, and he has brought good characters and players in as well.

"We have really gelled off the park and there is a real desire in the squad to get better every day, work hard in training and listen to the manager.

"We really run hard for each other, we scrap for each other. If you do that and leave everything out there, you give yourself a great chance and you have no regrets.

"These occasions, semi-finals and finals, you only enjoy them if you win. There is no point coming here and looking for a day out. You want to win the game."

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha: "We're arriving now in much better condition. We're getting an identity and playing like a team. The game against St Johnstone last week needs to be the

basis. We need to play all the matches with the same principles, mentality, organisation and ambition to win.

"We're really keen to win on Sunday and know what we need to do. It's not going to be easy. We're facing a tough opponent who is also passing through a great moment.

"We know the recent past of this club we are representing but we know the history also. Yes, we're working hard in that direction of making the club reach semis and finals more regularly.

"But we only have two options - it's win or win."