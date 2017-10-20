Hibernian v Celtic

Celtic and Hibs shared the points in a thrilling Premiership match last month

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon is expected to be passed fit for the League Cup semi-final despite missing training on Friday with a virus.

Steven Whittaker has been troubled by a sore hip and will be assessed.

Holders Celtic continue without injured defenders Jozo Simunovic, Erik Sviatchenko and Anthony Ralston.

Manager Brendan Rodgers may chose to freshen up his side following Wednesday's Champions League defeat away to Bayern Munich.

Tom Rogic, James Forrest and Moussa Dembele were second-half substitutes in Germany, while Nir Bitton and Callum McGregor did not feature.

Attacking midfielder McGregor scored twice in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Hibs at Celtic Park last month.

"Players are playing a lot of games and you have to look at the squad, especially with the type of energy we like to put into a game," said Rodgers.

"Whoever is asked to play, they will be ready to perform."

Hibs captain David Gray is a straight replacement at right-back if Whittaker is unable to play.

With Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine still sidelined, only teenager Ryan Porteous offers obvious cover for Hanlon at centre-half.

"It's a semi-final, and I've told the players no one remembers semi-finalists so it's important they take the game in isolation and not think about two weeks ago and focus on the here and now," said manager Neil Lennon.

Hanlon did not train with the Hibs squad on Friday as he recovers from a virus

John McGinn also scored twice when the teams last met and Lennon is expecting the midfielder to thrive at the national stadium.

"He's a big-game player and I have a few of those in the team," he added. "They've been at Hampden on a few occasions now so it won't be unfamiliar surroundings for them.

"John is playing very, very well, so he's in a good vein of form and I hope he carries that on into the game because we're going to need everybody at their best."

Victory for Celtic would take their unbeaten domestic record to 60 games.

"When you develop and grow that mentality to win, whether it's the first minute or the last minute, you know you have that possibility to win every game and naturally that gives you confidence," added Rodgers.

"But it never makes us complacent and that's the beauty of this group of players. They never take it for granted.

"The coaching staff prepare with great vigour for every game but it's the players who put the work in and they deserve enormous credit.

"The record is not something we talk about. The players focus on their jobs and take every game as the next game to win."