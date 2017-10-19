Shaun Miller: Carlisle United striker first to face FA simulation charge

Carlisle United striker Shaun Miller won a penalty, which was scored by Jamie Devitt against Wycombe

Carlisle United's Shaun Miller is the first player to be charged by the Football Association since simulation laws were introduced in May.

Miller, 30, is charged with "successful deception of a match official", after an alleged "clear act of simulation" against Wycombe on Tuesday.

Should the charge be accepted or proven, the striker would face a two-match suspension.

Miller has until 18:00 BST on Thursday, 19 October to appeal.

The charge from the FA reads: "Incidents which suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation are referred to a panel consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player.

"Each panel member will be asked to review all available video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it was an offence of 'successful deception of a match official'.

"Only in circumstances where the panel are unanimous would The FA issue a charge."

Carlisle were awarded a penalty in the first half of Tuesday's League Two game when former Crewe and Morecambe striker Miller went down under a challenge in the area. The spot-kick was scored and the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Carlisle say they are "currently reviewing the evidence pending a decision on an appeal."

What are the new laws?

The FA defines the offence for which players will be punished as "successful deception of a match official".

Only incidents that result in a player winning a penalty or lead to an opponent being sent off - through either a direct red card or two yellow cards - will be punished.

The FA says it will act "where there is clear and overwhelming evidence to suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation, and as a direct result, the offending player's team has been awarded a penalty and/or an opposing player has been dismissed".

Such bans have been utilised in Scottish football since 2011.