Reece Hall-Johnson: Chester sign right-back on loan from Grimsby Town

Reece Hall-Johnson made one senior appearance for Norwich City

Chester have signed right-back Reece Hall-Johnson on loan from League Two side Grimsby Town until January 2018.

The 22-year-old joins Chester on loan just three days after he was signed by Grimsby on a one-year contract.

Hall-Johnson began his career as a trainee with Norwich City and was a member of the Canaries' 2013 FA Youth Cup-winning squad

After leaving Carrow Road at the end of the 2015-16 season, he had spells with Maidstone and Braintree.