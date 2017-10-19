Hearts' return to Tynecastle faces potential delay

Tynecastle has undergone reconstruction this season

Tynecastle Stadium may not be ready to host Hearts' next scheduled home fixture in November, manager Craig Levein has admitted.

The Premiership outfit have played home games at Murrayfield during stadium redevelopment of the main stand.

Hearts are due to host Kilmarnock on 5 November and Levein says owner Ann Budge is determined to see the league fixture played at Tynecastle.

Murrayfield remains an option if that is not possible, Levein added.

"Ann is determined to get the game on," he said. "When she is determined about something, it usually happens.

"Everybody is working flat out to get the place ready."

Hearts had set a date of early September for playing matches at Tynecastle but were forced to play recent fixtures at Murrayfield after a delay in building work.

However, Levein says that the match against Killie could still go ahead even if the work is not 100% completed.

"We don't need the place to be finished," he added. "We just need it ready to put a game on. I'm hopeful.

"There is a plan B, but I have not been party to those discussions just yet.

"I believe Murrayfield is an option, but I'm sure there will be adequate plans in place should it not go ahead."