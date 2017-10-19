'Fearless' Motherwell out to prove doubters wrong against Rangers - Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson's side are only a point behind Rangers in the Premiership

Stephen Robinson says Motherwell go into their League Cup semi-final against Rangers with no fear, motivated to prove their doubters wrong.

The Steelmen take on Rangers at Hampden on Sunday, a day after Celtic face Hibernian in the other semi-final.

Manager Robinson believes his team's chances have been written off in many quarters and is confident Well can make it to a first cup final since 2011.

"There's definitely no fear factor from us," he said.

"According to everybody else, I think people have already got it an Old Firm final. We're out to prove that wrong.

"I've seen some clips of tickets for sale for Rangers in the final. People have obviously written us off already. That's fine.

"We can deal with that, but within our dressing-room, within our club, we firmly believe we can get a result."

Graham Dorrans scored as Rangers beat Motherwell 2-1 in August

Motherwell currently sit fourth in the Premiership, just a point behind Rangers, after an impressive start to the season.

Robinson thinks that, if they can maintain the form they have shown in the early part of the campaign, they can secure what would be a significant victory for the club.

"Our intention is to go there and get a result," Robinson said. "It would be huge for the football club.

"There has been a lot of years we've been fighting relegation and that's all our fans have had to look forward to.

"So a trip to Hampden, and we're hoping it's not our last one of the season, will maybe give them something really to shout about."