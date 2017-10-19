BBC Sport - 'Some managers cry & cry' - Antonio Conte v Jose Mourinho
'Some managers cry & cry' - Conte v Mourinho
Watch as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte appear to aim barbed comments at each other over their respective injury woes, after their Champions League fixtures on Wednesday night.
