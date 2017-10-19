Plymouth Argyle to sign fourth senior goalkeeper as injury crisis hits

Michael Cooper kept a clean sheet after coming on at half time at Blackburn on Tuesday

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams will bring in a new goalkeeper before Saturday's game at AFC Wimbledon.

The club's three senior goalkeepers - Luke McCormick, Robbert te Loeke and Kyle Letheren - are all injured.

Youth team keeper Michael Cooper, 18, made his debut on Tuesday from the bench after Letheren was hurt.

"We'll have him in place before Saturday's game. We'll try and sign him before tomorrow and get him in place to give us a bit of experience," he said.

Adams told BBC Radio Devon: "Michael will be a very good goalkeeper, we know that, but it's just about putting him in at the right time.

"The right time was the other night, because it had to be the other night, and he did well."

Despite the transfer window being closed, clubs are able to sign goalkeepers if they have an injury crisis such as Argyle's.