Fran Kirby: Chelsea forward to miss England friendly with knee injury

Forward Fran Kirby has won 24 caps for England

France women v England women international friendly Date: 20 October Venue: Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes Coverage: Live on BBC Red Button and online from 19:50 BST

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has withdrawn from the England squad to face France because of a knee injury.

The 24-year-old did not travel with the team to Valenciennes for Friday's friendly with the side who they defeated in the last eight of the Women's Euros this summer.

England will be led by interim manager Mo Marley, in what is their first match since the sacking of Mark Sampson.

Marley will also oversee two friendlies in November.

The manager has not brought any new players into her 24-player squad.

"The team won 6-0 against Russia and I didn't think I needed to change the squad," she told BBC Sport.

"It would be unfair for me to change it if I haven't given everyone a fair assessment."

England women squad

Goalkeepers: Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Jessica Carter (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jade Moore (Reading), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jo Potter (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading)

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal)

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.