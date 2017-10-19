Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, St Johnstone, Partick, Hamilton, Aston Villa, Queen's Park

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce is poised to launch a January transfer bid for Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis after identifying the 30-year-old as an alternative to Sam Johnstone. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen right-back Shay Logan taunted Celtic on social media as they lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday - a day after talking about the Glasgow clubs' fans' dislike of him. (Scottish Sun)

Dick Advocaat, who is under contract until 1 December, has begged the Dutch FA for one last emotional game as manager in football - against Scotland in a friendly at Pittodrie next month - despite failing to take Netherlands to the World Cup finals. (Daily Record)

Queen's Park president Alan Hutchison has warned the Scottish FA that taking international games away from Hampden Park would leave the country's oldest club on the financial brink. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has singled-out Dundee centre-back Jack Hendry as a solution to Scotland's defensive talent dearth after highlighting the 22-year-old's performance as his side lost 1-0 to the Scottish champions on Saturday. (Evening Telegraph)

Hibernian left-back Lewis Stevenson believes his side's return to the Scottish Premiership will lead to Easter Road team-mate Paul Hanlon becoming a Scotland regular as three seasons in the Championship had prevented the Scotland Under-21 captain and central defender from earning a full cap. (Evening News)

Former Hibernian manager Alan Stubbs believes that 22-year-old midfielder John McGinn, who was the subject of a failed summer bid from Nottingham Forest, is capable of landing a more attractive switch when the time is right. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn can be the natural successor to Scotland captain Scott Brown, according to former Easter Road manager Alan Stubbs (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen central defender Scott McKenna, who has played in his side's last three games, reckons playing for Scotland Under-21s helped him attract the attention of club boss Derek McInnes. (Evening Express)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has praised Scott McKenna for his part in making his side more solid defensively and playing his part in keeping their unbeaten run intact. (Evening Express)

Partick Thistle midfielder Andy McCarthy, the 18-year-old who has forced himself into the Firhill starting line-up, has revealed he was almost lost to the professional game after quitting the club when he was younger. (Evening Times)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson fears veteran striker Kenny Miller's Ibrox career is over after agent Dave Baldwin's double Instagram blast at the Scottish Premiership club and manager Pedro Caixinha (Scottish Sun)

Lee Naylor, a former team-mate of Kenny Miller's at Celtic, wonders whether Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha banished his vice-captain from the first team because he is scared of the veteran striker's presence and strong personality. (Daily Record)

Chris Millar's appears to have paid off as the 34-year-old midfielder who was told to find a new club at the start of the season by St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright is poised to win back a starting place against Hearts this weekend. (The Courier)

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning has insisted it is "business as usual" despite the Premiership club falling victim of major fraud. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish golfer Duncan Stewart needs to finish no worse than joint-second in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, which starts today on the Costa del Sol, to climb into the all-important top 100 in the Race to Dubai on Sunday and hang on to a European Tour card. (The Scotsman)

Robert MacIntyre's decision to start his professional golf career on the third-tier MENA Tour rather than try to secure a spot in the Dunhill Links has paid off after the 21-year-old from Oban won the Sahara Kuwait Golf Championship. (The Scotsman)