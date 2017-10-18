BBC Sport - Elis James' Feast of Football, Episode 10: Natural talent and fulfilling potential
Koumas, talent and fulfilling potential
- From the section Football
In this week's episode of Elis James' Feast of Football, Elis, Danny Gabiddon and Iwan Roberts discuss Jason Koumas, natural talent and fulfilling potential, as well as rounding up the latest from Welsh football.
