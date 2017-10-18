Footballer Eni Aluko tells the parliamentary inquiry over racism that FA chief executive Martin Glenn asked her to make a written statement that "the FA was not institutionally racist" and in return "the FA would consider" releasing the second portion of an agreed financial settlement.

Aluko says the offer was "bordering on blackmail". Glenn denies asking her to make the statement.

