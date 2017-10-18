BBC Sport - FA racism allegations inquiry: Eniola Aluko says FA grievance processes are 'ad-hoc'
'I still couldn't tell you what the FA grievance process is'
- From the section Football
Footballer Eni Aluko tells the parliamentary inquiry over racism allegations that the FA grievance processes are "ad-hoc" and despite her experiences she "still couldn't tell you how they work today".
