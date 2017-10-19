Belarus Women v Scotland Women

Shelley Kerr (right) took charge of Scotland after the departure of Anna Signeul

BBC coverage

Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr says her players will use their Euro 2017 disappointment to inspire them in World Cup qualifying.

Kerr's charges visit Belarus on Thursday and host Albania five days later in World Cup qualifiers.

And she says the players are keen to make up for being knocked out of Euro 2017 in the group stage.

"They are disappointed with their start to the Euros and want to make amends," said Kerr, who took over in August.

Kerr was keen to praise the Scots for reaching their first major tournament finals but said the players now want to "showcase how attacking-minded a team they can be".

Jen Beattie (right) has boosted the Scots with her return from injury

The Scots missed out on the knockout stages of Euro 2017 on goal difference after losing to England and Portugal and beating Spain 1-0 in their final group match.

And Kerr is approaching the first two World Cup qualifiers with a clear plan to pick up six points - and also implement a new style of play.

"The first game of the campaign, away from home against a team who are on the ascendancy - they have climbed two ranking places - and it is never easy because of the travel implications," she said.

"So we know it is going to be a tough game, but we are equipped well in terms of our preparation and we are looking forward to it.

"We want to put a new philosophy in in terms of the way we play and that can't be done overnight.

"But it is a campaign and I'm not going to dress that up - we want to get off to a good start and we'll be trying to get the three points.

"We felt that, defensively, the team have done reasonably well over the years, but we want to be more expansive in terms of our attacking play - we want to be more creative.

"Hopefully we'll see elements of that in the game.

Arsenal forward Emma Mitchell is back in the Scotland fold

"They are two big games and games that we want to win. We need to try to get off to a good start. Maximum points is our goal."

Belarus were also Scotland's group opponents in the Euro qualifiers and the side then managed by Anna Signeul won convincingly 7-0 at home before a Jo Love goal separated the sides in Minsk in June 2016.

While the Scots, who have slipped one place to 22nd in the world rankings, beat Hungary 3-0 in a September friendly in Kerr's first match in charge, their four World Cup qualifying Group 2 opponents were playing their first two games of the current campaign.

Belarus, presently 49th in the world after reaching a high of 37 in 2011, opened their campaign with a disappointing 4-1 defeat in Poland before edging out lowest seeds Albania 1-0 at home.

Top seeds Switzerland lead the group after beating Albania 4-1 away then Poland 2-1 at home.

Former Stirling University and Arsenal Ladies manager Kerr welcomes Emma Mitchell and Jennie Beattie back into the Scotland squad following injuries and admits the onus is on her team to help attract fans to their matches.

"We finished the Euros fantastically well and had great support out there and the nation needs to get behind the national team," she added.

"We want more fans, but the onus is on us to produce an entertaining product.

"You are not going to come to watch the national team if it is not attractive, if it's not going to entertain.

"So we have a duty to play a style of football that is entertaining."