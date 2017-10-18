Kevin Davies: Southport appoint former England international as manager

Kevin Davies is the joint-third most booked player in Premier League history, having been shown 99 yellow cards

Ex-England international Kevin Davies has been appointed manager of National League North club Southport on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Striker Davies scored 150 goals in 820 appearances for Chesterfield, Southampton, Blackburn, Millwall, Bolton and Preston.

He made one appearance for England, coming on as a substitute in a 0-0 draw with Montenegro in 2010, aged 33.

This will be the 40-year-old's first job in management.

Davies, who retired from playing in September 2015, said: "I am delighted to be appointed as the new Southport manager. This is a great opportunity and the timing is right for me.

"This is a very exciting time to be involved with Southport, with new investment to develop the stadium and infrastructure."

The Sandgrounders are 16th in the sixth tier after 13 matches.

