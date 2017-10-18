Elvis Bwomono: Southend United teenager signs three-year contract

Elvis Bwomono's last appearance came in Southend's 4-1 defeat by Doncaster on 7 October

Southend United's teenage full-back Elvis Bwomono has signed a three-year professional deal.

The 18-year-old has made six appearances this season after making his Shrimpers debut against Gillingham in the Checkatrade Trophy in August.

He told the club website: "It's just wonderful. It's something since I was a kid that I wanted to do and have always dreamt of.

"It's a warming feeling that Southend have given me a contract."