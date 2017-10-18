Turkish billionaire Murat Ulker denies interest in Newcastle United

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley (right) took control of Newcastle in 2007

Turkey's richest man has denied he is interested in buying Newcastle United.

Reports suggested Murat Ulker, chairman of giant foods company Yildiz Holding, was the front-runner to take over from club owner Mike Ashley, who put the Magpies up for sale on Monday.

But a Yildiz Holding spokesperson told BBC Sport: "The company is not purchasing Newcastle and no discussions about the team have taken place.

"We wish them the best of luck in finding a new owner."

Ashley has put the club up for sale in the past before taking it off the market but this time hopes to conclude a deal by Christmas.

The Magpies have been relegated twice from the Premier League during Ashley's 10-year reign.

After winning promotion last season, Rafael Benitez's side are ninth in the top flight after eight matches.