Turkish billionaire Murat Ulker denies interest in Newcastle United
-
- From the section Football
Turkey's richest man has denied he is interested in buying Newcastle United.
Reports suggested Murat Ulker, chairman of giant foods company Yildiz Holding, was the front-runner to take over from club owner Mike Ashley, who put the Magpies up for sale on Monday.
But a Yildiz Holding spokesperson told BBC Sport: "The company is not purchasing Newcastle and no discussions about the team have taken place.
"We wish them the best of luck in finding a new owner."
Ashley has put the club up for sale in the past before taking it off the market but this time hopes to conclude a deal by Christmas.
The Magpies have been relegated twice from the Premier League during Ashley's 10-year reign.
After winning promotion last season, Rafael Benitez's side are ninth in the top flight after eight matches.