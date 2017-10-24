Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Tottenham's Danny Rose has only played in six matches in 2017

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

England left-back Danny Rose is set to start a match for the first time since January as Tottenham play West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Rose, 27, suffered a knee injury against Sunderland on 31 January and made a 10-minute substitute appearance against Real Madrid last Tuesday.

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, who has played in the last two rounds of the competition, will replace Joe Hart.

Striker Andy Carroll is also set to return after serving a one-match ban.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said: "We are resting players because they need to rest and we don't want to take risks."

Midfielder Mousa Dembele could play for the first time since the 1-0 win over Barnsley in the third round after recovering from ankle and hip injuries, but winger Erik Lamela, who has been out for nearly a year because of hip problems, remains unavailable.

"Dembele is on the list and in the last few days he has been doing well," added Pochettino.

"Lamela is doing well but is still not available and I don't know when he will be. I can't say whether it will be one week or one month.

Media playback is not supported on this device West Ham players had a positive meeting - Bilic

"We have to assess him every day and decide when he is ready, but we need to be careful."

West Ham have only won once in five Premier League games and are 16th in the league, but under-pressure boss Slaven Bilic is not concerned about speculation concerning his job.

He said: "We have to stay focused. I have to lead the group and get us playing better. I have said a few times to the press, all that I am focused on is my next game."

Midfielder Michail Antonio could miss out after he suffered a rib injury during the 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Friday, while defender James Collins and striker Diafra Sakho only returned to training this week.

Tottenham beat West Ham 3-2 at the London Stadium in September and both clubs were fined £20,000 for failing to control their players after a late melee.