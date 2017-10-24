Aberdeen v Celtic

Aberdeen lost to Celtic six times last season, including in both the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals

Aberdeen will be without midfielder Ryan Christie against his parent club Celtic on Wednesday evening.

However, midfielder Greg Tansey returns for the home side, having had groin surgery.

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic remains out with a hamstring problem, while fellow defenders Anthony Ralston and Erik Sviatchenko are also out.

Winger Jonny Hayes could face his former club after recovering from an abductor injury.

League leaders Celtic are ahead of Aberdeen on goal difference and both teams are unbeaten in the Premiership so far this season.

MATCH STATS

Aberdeen have lost each of their past five Scottish Premiership meetings with Celtic, conceding 12 goals in those games.

Each of Celtic's past four league defeats to Aberdeen since January 2009 have all come at Pittodrie, however the Hoops have won 25 of the 31 meetings in that time.

The Dons' 1-0 victory away to Hibernian in their most recent game stretched their unbeaten league run to 11 games.

However, Celtic still better have not lost any of their past 48 league games in this competition.

Pre-match quotes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It's been eagerly anticipated. We're just bursting to play the game. The players have been terrific with their [training]. Game can't come quick enough.

"[Celtic's 60-match unbeaten domestic run] is a record that deserves huge credit. It's not an easy thing to do. Of course, they've got the best squad but keeping that squad motivated and focused for each and every game isn't always an easy thing to do.

"But, you're not trying to tell me we can't win a game against them.

"It's a tough ask. They're the team that gives you the biggest challenge. They ask you more questions than any other team, got more attacking threats than any other team.

"We're confident. We've got to be confident in our own work that we've got the players here that can light up the game and produce good stuff in the game and be what they are and go and take the game to them, but mindful of the qualities that they possess and making sure that we try and do our work in a measured way at the same time."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "It's the next game and it's against a team that's started the league campaign well and equal on points.

"It'll be our 10th game so you've still get so many more games left.

"We don't underestimate going to Pittodrie. We expect exactly the same very committed team. They've started the season well in terms of their results and they'll want to do well at home."