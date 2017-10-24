Dundee v Motherwell

Motherwell have not beaten Dundee since December 2015

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website

Dundee hope to have Paul McGowan against Motherwell on Wednesday.

The midfielder missed training on Monday after picking up a knock on Saturday but has a chance of being fit while James McPake remains out.

Motherwell striker Louis Moult has been passed fit after having stitches in a cut above his eye before scoring twice in Sunday's League Cup semi-final win.

Manager Stephen Robinson said his team were "battered and bruised" following the 2-0 success against Rangers.

MATCH STATS

Dundee are unbeaten in their past five Scottish Premiership meetings with Motherwell (W3 D2), winning each of the last three.

The Dark Blues have only beaten the Steelmen in four consecutive Premiership games once before.

Motherwell are winless in four league visits to Dens Park, conceding at least two goals in each of those encounters.

Well have won five of their past seven games in the Premiership, including each of their past two matches.

Pre-match quotes

Dundee defender Jack Hendry (on DeeTV): "Moult's obviously a player who is on form and scoring goals but those are the kind of players you want to come up against and try to get the better of.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge as he's doing really well. I like going up against players who are doing well because I feel it's a good chance to test your own ability.

"With the ability we have got in the team we should only be looking up. We should probably have more points than we have at the minute anyway.

"That's disappointing but as a team we're looking up the table because that is where we think we should be."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: [Responding to allegations of an overly rough approach] "...deal in the facts. As a team, seven teams in the league have committed more fouls than us.

"If you compare us to Rangers, because we played them on Sunday, we are very close in the league and in nine games we have committed 115 fouls and they have committed 112. We run hard, battle hard and try to play football as well.

"We have scored in every game bar the Aberdeen game in the league. So we are doing OK.

"We are a small club, probably over-achieving, and we will just keep doing that."