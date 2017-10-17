FA Cup: Big-spending Billericay Town progress to first round after Brackley win

Billericay Town captain Paul Konchesky played for six different Premier League clubs and won two England caps

Big-spending Billericay Town progressed to the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in a decade after a 2-1 win at sixth-tier Brackley Town.

The seventh-tier Isthmian League club had ex-England defender Paul Konchesky starting and former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant on the bench.

Former Wrexham skipper Rob Evans and ex-Barnet and Oxford man Sam Deering both netted to win Tuesday's replay.

They will face a trip to league rivals Leatherhead in the first round.

Only one more seventh-tier side also made it through Tuesday's nine replays - Northern Premier League club Nantwich Town beat Southern League Premier Division rivals Kettering Town 1-0.

The Dabbers were indebted to Will Jaaskelainen - the son of former Bolton goalkeeper Jussi - as he saved a penalty in the 89th minute to set up an away tie at League Two Stevenage.

Meanwhile the lowest-ranked side left in the fourth qualifying round replays - Ossett Town from the eighth-tier Northern Premier League Division One North - were beaten 2-1 at home by National League side Solihull Moors who get a home tie against Wycombe Wanderers of League Two.

National League North side Chorley needed extra time to come away from league rivals Boston United with a 4-3 win.

With the scores at 3-3 after 90 minutes, Fleetwood Town loanee Nick Haughton got the winner in the 111th minute - a win which sees Chorley host his parent club in the first round.

Elsewhere fifth-tier Bromley beat Dover 3-0, Woking won 2-1 at National League South side Concord Rangers, Ebbsfleet defeated sixth-tier East Thurrock United 3-0, Leyton Orient edged past Dagenham and Redbridge 1-0 and Maidstone United won 3-1 at seventh-tier Enfield Town.