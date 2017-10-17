BBC Sport - Under-17 World Cup: England beat Japan on penalties to reach quarter-finals
England hold nerve to reach U17 quarter-finals
England held their nerve to beat Japan 5-4 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals of the Under-17 World Cup in India.
