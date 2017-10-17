League Cup: Crusaders and Ards progress to quarter-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device League Cup highlights: Caddell hits winner as Crues defeat Bannsiders

Crusaders inflicted a first domestic defeat of the season on Coleraine while Ards are also in the League Cup quarter-finals after beating Glenavon.

Declan Caddell slotted home a 75th-minute winner to give the Crues a deserved 3-2 victory at Seaview.

Gareth McConaghie put Coleraine ahead but Jordan Forsythe's double made it 2-1 before Jamie McGonigle levelled.

Jonny Frazer scored twice as Ards beat Glenavon 4-0 while Michael Ruddy and Guillaume Keke were also on target.

Ruddy converted a penalty after a foul on Jonah Mitchell for the opener and Jonny Fraser drilled in to double the lead on 31 minutes.

Frazer struck again in the second with a header past keeper James Taylor and Keke proded in from a rebound in added time.

Delighted manager

"We scored four good goals, our finishing was great and we kept a clean sheet - it was a fabulous performance," said Ards boss Colin Nixon.

"Massive credit to my team because they were excellent in this game."

It was a closer affair in north Belfast in a pulsating third-round game.

Crusaders dominated the first half with Jordan Owens hitting the post while Paul Heatley and Forsythe saw efforts cleared off the line.

Bit it was the Premiership leaders who led at the break, courtesy of McConaghie's close-range finish with the ball appearing to hit his arm on the way in.

Gareth McConaghie celebrates scoring as Crues players claim for handball against the Bannsiders defender

The hosts finally found the net two minutes into the second with Forsythe connecting with Gavin Whyte's cross to head into the top corner.

The midfielder calmly placed the ball into the bottom corner from a pinpoint Caddell pass to put the Crues in front.

McGonigle's mazy run and near-post strike made it level before Caddell won it, pouncing on a sliced Aaron Traynor clearance and clipping the ball past Chris Johns.

"That's probably one of the best games of football I've seen here in 10 years," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"The football was brilliant, it was end-to-end stuff and we're very pleased. There were a lot of good performances."

Crusaders and Ards will join Ballymena United, Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts, Linfield, Ballyclare Comrades and Cliftonville in Saturday's quarter-final draw.